Branson shared a letter he received from a young boy named Adam, who asked the billionaire five questions about Virgin and his U.K.-based train operating company Virgin Trains.

How much is an 11-car Pendolino? What inspired you to make Virgin Trains? How did you get out of losing the franchise? How many Pendolinos are there? Why is it called Virgin?

To answer Adam's first and fourth questions, Branson noted that each 11-car Pendolino, the longest fleet Virgin Trains owns, costs £11m which equals out to almost $15 million for each fleet. Branson added there are 56 Pendolino trains.

Branson wrote that he created Virgin Trains because he thought there had to be a better way of servicing customers.

"Train services were very outdated and there was a real opportunity to disrupt the market and make things better for passengers. I wanted a train company that radically changed the way people viewed and used the train," he added. "We set ambitious goals to speed up journey times with modern tilting trains, increase the frequency of the service and improve the onboard experience."

In his recently published book, "Finding My Virginity," Branson said he got the idea of running his own train company in 1991 when he rode a Japanese bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto.

"It wasn't just the speed, as we whizzed through the Japanese countryside at 199 mph, it was also the excellent service, the vending machines, the entertainment — much of it reminiscent of the plane journeys Virgin Atlantic had pioneered," Branson said. "It made me wonder why the trains in the U.K. were so bad by comparison."