Sir Richard Branson during the launch of Virgin Trains 'tilting train' at Reading Station. The first tilting train to carry fare-paying passengers is being operated by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Trains company. Sir Richard joined customers on the Virgin CrossCountry service which was going into tilt mode between Oxford and Banbury this morning. The 110mph tilt operation on a Super Voyager train heralds the start this autumn of 125mph tilt running of Virgin's Italian-built Pendolino trains on the West Coast Main Line.
Despite his excitement, Branson faced pushback when planning to start Virgin Trains: Former British Rail CEO John Welsby's opposed Branson's ideas and the privatizations of the train rails. For example, the Pendolinos, Branson's train of choice, had the preceding reputation as "accident prone trains."
These obstacles did not prevent Branson from building an expert team of professionals to launch Virgin Trains.
Down the line, Branson got out of losing his franchise thanks to his supporters.
"There was a great campaign created and supported by our passengers and staff, who did not want to see us no longer running services along the West Coast. We couldn't thank them enough for their love and support," Branson said.
For Adam's last question, Branson jokingly deferred his full answer to the child's parents.
"This is probably a question for your parents…The name 'Virgin' was the result of a team effort. We were thinking about naming our records business 'Slipped Disc' until a young woman jokingly pointed out we were all virgins at business as it was something we hadn't done before," Branson said.
The entrepreneur wrapped up his response to Adam by telling him to keep up his curiosity.
"It's always heartwarming to see a child who is engaged in a subject and it's important to always be learning, no matter your age," Branson wrote. "The future belongs to the curious – don't be afraid to ask questions and see where your curiosity takes you."
