Trump formally endorses Roy Moore's campaign

President Donald Trump formally endorsed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Monday, following a phone call between the two men.

"The President had a positive call with Judge Roy Moore during which they discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and the President endorsed Judge Moore's campaign," said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah.

The endorsement comes as Moore is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was an adult. Trump had so far avoided a full-throated endorsement of Moore, choosing instead to attack Moore's opponent, Democrat Doug Jones.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.