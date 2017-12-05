3 books Tim Ferriss says he regularly gives as gifts

As a New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur, Tim Ferriss is known for inspiring and motivating people to succeed.

His latest book, "Tribe of Mentors" provides readers with quick advice from some of the most successful people in the world, including Arianna Huffington, Marc Benioff and Maria Sharapova. His podcast has been ranked as one of the top business podcasts on all of iTunes and is the first business/interview podcast to be downloaded more than one million times.

Like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, Ferriss relies on books to not only enrich his life, but to also enrich the lives of those around him. In a recent episode of Lifehacker's "The Upgrade" podcast, the 40-year-old shares the three books that he always finds himself gifting to other people.