5 ways to become a master negotiator

I've negotiated my whole life. When I was 22, I was buying hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of wine. It may seem counterintuitive, but in any business deal, I always try to leave a little bit on the table for the other side.

The 51/49 rule embodies this mentality: I try to bring at least 51 percent of value to all my relationships. To build and maintain relationships, there needs to be a value exchange, and I like the leverage of providing more of that value.

A way to start thinking like this is to ask yourself, "How do I over-deliver so my partner says good things about me behind my back?" That was important to me when collaborating with Apple and with K-Swiss and will continue with everything else I develop moving forward.

When you give more — without expectation of reciprocation — you're in a more powerful position. You need less and people value you more. In life or business, give first.

Also, know that some things are non-negotiable; one way to know is if it makes you uncomfortable. Don't do things that make you feel gross. Always stay true to who you are.—Gary Vaynerchuk, founder and CEO of VaynerMedia (700+ employees with over $100 million in annual revenue), NYT-bestselling author, and mentor on "Planet of the Apps"