Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PLAY, RH & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of Restoration Hardware dropped 1.8 percent after the bell, after the luxury home furnishings retailer reported earnings that met expectations but posted revenue that fell bellow Wall Street estimates according to Thomson Reuters. RH also offered light guidance for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Aerovironment rose more than 19 percent in extended trading, after the company reported big beats on its top and bottom lines. The company posted 29 cents a share in earnings, versus an expected loss of six cents a share, while revenue came in at $73.8 million, well above Wall Street expectations of $63.5 million.

Dave & Buster's stock rose more than 8 percent, after the restaurant and entertainment business beat on earnings. The company said it sees its revenue for 2018 rising in the low double digits, compared with a Wall Street estimate of 12.3 percent.

ADRs of 21Vianet fell more than 2 percent in the extended session, after the Chinese internet and data center service provider posted financial results for the third quarter.