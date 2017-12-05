Amazon Video's former engineering head returns after just six months to join Alexa

Jim Freeman, the former engineering head of Amazon Video, returned to the company earlier this year, just six months after leaving for German online retailer Zalando.



Freeman came back to the company for family reasons and is currently part of the Alexa team, according to a source familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because that detail hasn't been made public. Freeman's LinkedIn page says he rejoined Amazon in March 2017 to work on a "new initiative."

Freeman, a longtime Amazon Video executive, mostly worked on the engineering side, although he was responsible for the entire video team before his sudden departure last year. Roy Price, former head of Amazon Studios, used to report to Freeman, as did Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video Europe, The Information reported last year.

Freeman's addition to Alexa underscores Amazon's focus on incorporating video with its widely popular voice-assistant technology. This year Amazon has released two new video devices under the Echo line (Echo Show and Echo Look) and new services, such as Alexa for Business and Amazon Chime, which enable video conferencing through its Alexa voice assistant.

While it's unclear exactly what Freeman is working on, he's expanding his team. Freeman's LinkedIn page says he's hiring in Seattle, Chennai, Toronto, Gdansk, Ottawa, and Phoenix.

Amazon's representative wasn't immediately available for comment.