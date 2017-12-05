Tax overhaul not perfect for everybody but it's good for the economy, says BB&T CEO

Among other things, Republicans are looking to reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

King said the tax cuts would significantly benefit BB&T, which operates more than 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

"There will be a tax reduction that will allow us to invest more in services for our clients. It would allow us to invest more by giving back to our community. It will allow us to give more back to our associates. So it's kind of win-win for everybody," he said.

Investors agree. Financials are up more than 3 percent over the past week on optimism about tax reform.

King also believes there will be a "big payback" for the economy from small and medium-size businesses.

For the last 10 years, King said he's spoken to "hundreds and hundreds" of small business owners who have not invested in their businesses because of uncertainty over taxes and regulation.

"Now they are going to have not only just lower absolute taxes, they are going to be able to expense the new equipment to replace the old. I believe they will rush to do it. That will be stimulative to the economy and it will be robust," he said.