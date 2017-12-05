US Treasurys lower as investors turn attention to key data

On the data front, international trade figures will come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by services PMI (purchasing managers' index) data at 9:45 a.m. ET, and then the non-manufacturing ISM report on business and the Quarterly Financial Report (QFR) at 10 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $20 billion in 52-week bills and $35 billion in four-week bills.

An overhaul in the current U.S. tax system is expected to be lingering at the back of investors' minds Tuesday, after news emerged that the Senate had narrowly passed a major tax bill over the weekend, causing the Dow Jones industrial average to rise more than 300 points during Monday's trade, before closing slightly higher.

Aside from tax reform and ongoing rumblings surrounding the current U.S. administration's relationship to Russia, other news set to shake up sentiment Tuesday concerns the Supreme Court. On Monday, the court allowed the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the U.S., for residents of six mostly-Muslim countries.

Lastly, the Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs will meet in executive session to consider the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.