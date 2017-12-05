How 2 college students hustled and bluffed to build a multimillion-dollar snack business

The delivery start-up goPuff promises snacks, libations and other convenience products at your door within 30 minutes to satisfy any mid-afternoon or late-night cravings.

Founded in 2013, the company now operates in 24 U.S. cities and employs nearly 60 people full-time. For over a year, its revenue has increased 25 percent month-over-month, and it recently closed an $8.25 million Series A funding round from Anthos Capital.

Much of this success can be credited to its founders Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, who started goPuff when they were just juniors at Drexel University.

"In the beginning, it was definitely hard, because, you know, who's going to trust these 20-year-olds?" Gola, now 24, tells CNBC Make It.