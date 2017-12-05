Cramer Remix: In this environment, it’s not hard to find individual stocks worth owning   

CNBC's Jim Cramer remembers the days when kids bought the same brands as their parents, afraid that deviating would mean they were questioning their elders' judgment.

But now, consumer patterns are suggesting that the exact opposite idea has taken hold.

"Customer loyalty? Hard thing to come by these days," the "Mad Money" host said. "Now that the internet gives you the ability to comparison-shop for just about anything, younger people just reach for what's on sale or what can create the most exciting experience. Those choices are roiling the whole market and I think a lot of investors fail to understand their implications."

This millennial-driven shift has created a "void" where bank, housing, materials and health care stocks trade together, while hard-to-value stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Apple and Alphabet reign supreme.

But that shouldn't deter investors from investing in individual stocks, Cramer said.

"This is why so many professionals just say go buy an index fund, it's too hard to pick individual companies. I come back and say, no it isn't," he said. "The mores and methods of the next generation are not unfathomable."