Donald Trump Jr. sought Clinton Foundation info from Russian lawyer, NBC report says

Last year, Donald Trump Jr. asked a Russian lawyer if she had incriminating information on the Clinton Foundation, the lawyer wrote to U.S. senators, according to an NBC News report Tuesday.

Natalia Veselnitskaya tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that she did not have any such information to give to President Donald Trump's eldest son during a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower, NBC reported. She adds that the younger Trump lost interest in the meeting after she said she did not have dirt on Clinton — backing up what Trump has previously said.

Veselnitskaya offered details about the meeting in answers to written questions obtained by NBC. She denied working for the Russian government when she went to Trump Tower.

Trump Jr. has previously released emails exchanged with an associate before the meeting, showing that Veselnitskaya was described as a "Russian government lawyer" who had incriminating information on Clinton as part of a Russian effort to help his father's campaign.

His lawyer did not comment to NBC.

Read the full NBC News report here.