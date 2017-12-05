Essential 40 Stock Index set to launch as an ETF in 2018

MBF Clearing Corp. founder and CEO Mark Fisher is launching what he calls a modern day Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The "Essential 40" index is comprised of American companies that are "irreplaceable" and "essential to the economy and the American way of life today."

It launched as a mutual fund on Monday under the ticker ESSIX licensed by KKM Financial, which is run by CNBC contributor Jeff Kilburg. It will also launch as an ETF in 2018.

At inception each stock has a 2.5 percent weighting, but the index will be re-balanced each January based on performance.

Here are the "Essential 40" components:

In tech: Facebook, Amazon, Cisco, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, ADP

In energy: Exxon Mobil, Duke Energy, Enterprise Products

In health care: UnitedHealth, Bristol-Myers Squibb, J&J

In financials: Visa, JPMorgan, CME, AIG, Berkshire Hathaway B

In materials: International Paper, DowDuPont, Monsanto, US Steel, Potash

In industrials: Waste Management, 3M, American Airlines, Boeing, FedEx, GE, Lockheed Martin

In staples: Costco, Sysco, CVS

In discretionary: CBS, Comcast, Charter Comm, GM, Home Depot

In telecom: Verizon