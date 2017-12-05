    ×

    Essential 40 Stock Index set to launch as an ETF in 2018

    • Renowned trader Mark Fisher launches "Essential 40" mutual fund under ticker ESSIX.
    • Will also launch as an ETF in 2018.
    • Mixture of active and passive management.
    • An index of 40 stocks essential to life.

    MBF Clearing Corp. founder and CEO Mark Fisher is launching what he calls a modern day Dow Jones Industrial Average.

    The "Essential 40" index is comprised of American companies that are "irreplaceable" and "essential to the economy and the American way of life today."

    It launched as a mutual fund on Monday under the ticker ESSIX licensed by KKM Financial, which is run by CNBC contributor Jeff Kilburg. It will also launch as an ETF in 2018.

    At inception each stock has a 2.5 percent weighting, but the index will be re-balanced each January based on performance.

    Here are the "Essential 40" components:

    In tech: Facebook, Amazon, Cisco, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, ADP

    In energy: Exxon Mobil, Duke Energy, Enterprise Products

    In health care: UnitedHealth, Bristol-Myers Squibb, J&J

    In financials: Visa, JPMorgan, CME, AIG, Berkshire Hathaway B

    In materials: International Paper, DowDuPont, Monsanto, US Steel, Potash

    In industrials: Waste Management, 3M, American Airlines, Boeing, FedEx, GE, Lockheed Martin

    In staples: Costco, Sysco, CVS

    In discretionary: CBS, Comcast, Charter Comm, GM, Home Depot

    In telecom: Verizon

