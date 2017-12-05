How to create a post-performance review hustle plan

Maybe your performance review wasn't as glowing as you were hoping it would be. Perhaps you're new to your role or you just inherited some responsibilities to which you're still getting acclimated. Maybe your division has gone through a re-org or there's been a leadership change in your unit. Perhaps you're feeling lethargic in your position, and you didn't realize your manager could sense that until you met.

There are many understandable reasons to experience a loss of focus or motivation at work. It bodes well for your workplace that there's a mechanism in place that gives you and your manager the chance to identify and discuss these.

Inviting your boss' expertise to help shape your plans and goals is a good move. Tammy Perkins, Chief People Officer with Fjuri Group recommends: "Getting the most out of feedback starts with an open mind. Be gracious. Don't let negativity rent space in your head or shatter your confidence. Take accountability and ownership for areas to improve then bounce back from the feedback and learn from it. Know when to move on and learn from the situation without blame."