Meet Luigi Di Maio, the 31-year-old running to be Italy's next prime minister

The US wants to lower corporate tax rates, so does Italy 2 Hours Ago | 01:15

Forget Matteo Renzi and Emmanuel Macron, who both became European heads of state in their 40s.

The Continent may be on the verge of yet another "youth-quake" moment: a millennial prime minister.

Luigi Di Maio is 31 years old, and he could become Italy's next leader when the election is held in 2018.

A lawyer, journalist and former website designer, Di Maio became deputy speaker of the Italian Parliament at the age of 26, the youngest person ever to hold the office.

He is now the candidate of the Five Star Movement and currently leads in the polls with roughly 28 percent of the vote. Markets will likely start reacting this winter if the party continues its ascent, for fear of what it means for the euro and the European Union.