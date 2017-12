Microsoft just unveiled plans for a new sustainable campus in Silicon Valley 16 Mins Ago | 00:51

Microsoft announced it will modernize its Silicon Valley campus, turning it into the company's greenest office yet.



The planned buildings are designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification. They will include solar panels and a 4-acre living roof.

The company anticipates it will take two years to complete and be ready for occupancy in December 2019.