9 over-the-top gifts for the millionaire who has everything

Price: $1.2 million

Buy now: A private New Year's Eve party for 300 above Times Square

Nowhere does New Year's Eve as big as New York City. Give the gift of a lifetime with a private 300-person party on the roof of The Knickerbocker Hotel, right in the heart of Times Square. The package, available via Neiman Marcus' 2017 Christmas Book, includes premium drinks and dinner, a private DJ and 150 of the hotel's best rooms to fill.

