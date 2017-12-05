Despite his billions, President Trump still enjoys a $22 McDonald's dinner

President Donald Trump has an estimated net worth of more than $3 billion as well as access to the White House's world-class chefs. And still, his go-to dinner is a $22 meal from McDonald's.

That's according to forthcoming book "Let Trump Be Trump," co-written by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former campaign aide David Bossie. The book chronicles then-presidential candidate Trump's journey leading up to the 2016 election.

"Trump's appetite seems to know no bounds when it comes to McDonald's," the authors write in an excerpt of the book pre-published in The Washington Post. A typical dinner order consisted of "two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted [shake]."

According to McDonald's mobile-ordering app, those menu items add up to an estimated $22.15, depending on the size of the shake.