Snapchat will try to figure out which friends you want to talk with at certain times of day

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is painting a clearer picture of how the newly redesigned Snapchat plans to improve on the social feed algorithm, and it apparently has something to do with your work schedule.

The new version of Snapchat will reorder a user's friends list according to the time of day, ranking higher the friends you might want to interact with most at that moment, Spiegel told British news site The Guardian.

"I will see my co-workers appear higher up during the work week, during work hours. During the weekend, or around the time I'm heading home from the office and I let Miranda [Kerr] know I'm coming home, she appears higher up in my conversation threads," Spiegel said.

This scheduled reordering might be what Spiegel was hinting at when he told investors the app's redesign would take inspiration from Facebook and Twitter — combining chronology and relevance across friend and publisher content.

Facebook and Twitter, he said, pioneered the social feed, but had fallen victim to imperfect algorithms.

