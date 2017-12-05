Tax reform bill a 'big win' for now, but it could all go wrong in 2018: Former White House official

A massive overhaul of the U.S. tax system looks set to get the green light by Christmas. But whether it will translate into a boost for U.S. President Donald Trump over the longer term remains to be seen, according to a former White House official.

Tony Fratto, founder and partner of Hamilton Place Strategies and deputy press secretary during George W Bush's tenure at the White House, told CNBC on Tuesday that the tax reform plan was a "big win" for Trump and the Republican party.

However, he added that it was uncertain whether this would lead to a bounce in the polls for Trump, or at the midterm elections for the GOP next year.

"I think it's a big win for Congressional Republicans," Fratto said, calling it a "once in a generation opportunity."

"They have been working on tax reform and tax reform proposals and ideas for a very long time, well before Donald Trump even ran for president let alone when he became president. But it gave them the opportunity when Trump won to try to get it across the line," he said.

House and Senate lawmakers have begun wrangling over a tax reform plan that reconciles versions from both chambers. Sticking points have arisen, from a corporate tax rate to estate taxes. Still, Congressional Republicans hope to get a bill to Trump's desk by Christmas.

Fratto thought that was feasible. "There are some differences between the House and Senate versions but I'm very confident that they're going to get them worked out before Christmas and get a bill to the president's desk (by then)," he said.