Trump may change his mind on withdrawing US from Paris climate agreement, says Rusal CEO

Donald Trump was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement but may soon change his mind, according to the CEO of aluminium giant Rusal.

Vladislav Soloviev told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. should continue to comply with the historic deal reached in Paris at the end of 2015.

World leaders committed to making sure global warming stays "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

At the beginning of June, however, Trump announced that the U.S would withdraw from the Paris agreement and commence talks to re-enter or negotiate a new accord.

Did Soloviev think that the U.S. president's actions made a big impact?

"I don't really, because I see a lot of governors, a lot of communities in the United States supporting that agreement," he said. "That's why I think, sooner or later, the Trump administration will recognize how it's important to come back to that (agreement)."

Indeed, Trump's decision has drawn criticism from some quarters, and action from others.

To give one example, Climate Mayors is a group of U.S. mayors committed to working with one another to boost local efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and support aims for "binding federal and global-level policymaking."

According to the group, 385 mayors — representing 68 million Americans — are committed to upholding the goals set out in the Paris agreement.