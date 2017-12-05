Apple launched an iPhone X that's not tied to a wireless carrier last night

Apple quietly began offering a new SIM-free unlocked model of the iPhone X last night.

The new model was first spotted by 9to5Mac.



Prior to Monday evening, customers had to choose a wireless carrier in the U.S., buying the phone with an AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon SIM. Now, customers can pay full price and activate it with the carrier of their choice.

This option is ideal for business travelers who don't want to stick with a wireless carrier and who might want to pop in a SIM card from another carrier, such as an international one during a trip. Verizon's iPhones are typically unlocked from the get-go, as are iPhones that are purchased on Apple's early upgrade plans and without a carrier contract.

The unlocked SIM-free iPhone X still starts at $999 with 64GB. Apple also sells a 256GB model for $1,149, the same price as a carrier model.