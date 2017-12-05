Wall Street set for a positive open as data, earnings take center stage; US tax plan in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a positive open on Tuesday, as investors turned their attention to new data and earnings, while keeping an eye on key domestic news.

In the previous session, the Dow Jones industrial average secured another record closing high as investors cheered on news that the Senate narrowly passed a major tax bill over the weekend.

Despite the Dow rising more than 300 points during trade before closing up 58 points, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite failed to follow suit, closing lower as a drop in tech stocks weighed on sentiment.

When it comes to today's session, investors are likely to be paying close attention to the latest in economic data and corporate news.

On the data front, international trade figures will come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by services PMI (purchasing managers' index) data at 9:45 a.m. ET, and then the non-manufacturing ISM report on business and the Quarterly Financial Report (QFR) at 10 a.m. ET.

In earnings, AutoZone, Bank of Montreal, Barnes and Noble Education, J.Jill, Lands End and Dave & Buster's are some of the names set to publish their latest financial figures.

The Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs will meet in executive session to consider the nomination of Jerome Powell as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.