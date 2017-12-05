The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of AT&T (T).

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Goldman Sachs (GS).

Steve Grasso was a buyer of PulteGroup (PHM).

Guy Adami was a buyer of Micron (MU).

Trader disclosure: On December 4th the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, 700.HK, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. BK is long Bitcoin and Ethereum. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, QCOM, RIG, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY and no shorts. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.