7 great holiday gifts for self-improvement junkies

Holiday Gift Guide 2017

Getty Images | Dougal Waters

At the start of each year, we hear those around us say, "New year, new me." Why not help them mean it this time?

Here are seven highly recommended gifts for those self-improvement junkies in your life.

1. A fitness watch

Source: Apple; Fitbit
Price: $199.95
Hold yourself accountable in pursuing your new fitness goals, while tracking your progress.

2. E-books

Kindle Paperwhite
Source: Amazon

Price: $119.99
Get unlimited access to all the self-help books you need on a Kindle.

3. Gratitude journal

Etsy

Price: $24.95
End each day by writing down all that you're thankful for.

4. Pressure cooker

Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.
Source: Amazon
Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker.

Price: $99.99
Save money each week by cooking flavorful meals at home.

5. Water bottle

Price: $11.99
This water bottle will remind you to stay hydrated with this cheeky message.

6. Do-it-yourself yoga

Yoga by Numbers

Price: $120
This numbered yoga mat comes with a free app tutorial so you can find your zen in the comfort of your home.

7. Language-learning app

Getty Images | CarmenMurillo

Price: $9.99
Learn a second, or third, language ad-free and with offline access.

Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.

