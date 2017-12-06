7 great holiday gifts for self-improvement junkies

At the start of each year, we hear those around us say, "New year, new me." Why not help them mean it this time?
Here are seven highly recommended gifts for those self-improvement junkies in your life.
Price: $199.95
Buy now: Fitbit blaze
Hold yourself accountable in pursuing your new fitness goals, while tracking your progress.
Price: $119.99
Buy now: Kindle e-reader
Get unlimited access to all the self-help books you need on a Kindle.
Price: $24.95
But now: Five-year journal
End each day by writing down all that you're thankful for.
Price: $99.99
Buy now: Instant pot
Save money each week by cooking flavorful meals at home.
Price: $11.99
Buy now: Motivational water bottle
This water bottle will remind you to stay hydrated with this cheeky message.
Price: $120
Buy now: Yoga by the numbers mat and app
This numbered yoga mat comes with a free app tutorial so you can find your zen in the comfort of your home.
Price: $9.99
Buy now: Duolingo plus
Learn a second, or third, language ad-free and with offline access.
Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchase. This holiday season, the proceeds will be donated to the Council for Economic Education, which supports economic and financial education.
Don't miss: 12 great holiday gifts for your coworkers that cost less than $20