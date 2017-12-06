    ×

    Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: AVGO, LULU & more

    Wall Street NYSE
    Getty Images

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Shares of Broadcom gained more than 3 percent after the company increased its dividend, reported better-than-expected earnings and gave strong first-quarter revenue guidance. The company upped its dividend to $1.75 from $1.02.

    The communications chipmaker posted earnings of $4.59 per share on $4.85 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected Broadcom to report earnings of $4.52 a share on $4.83 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Lululemon Athletica stock jumped more than 6 percent, after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and raised its guidance. The activewear and lifestyle retailer also reported sames-store-sales growth of 7 percent, an important metric for retailers.

    Okta shares jumped nearly 5 percent, after the company reported 61 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Okta also said it saw subscription revenue swell 64 percent year over year.

    Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock dipped 2 percent after reporting a slim beat on third quarter earnings and revenue. Ollie's Bargain outlet stock is up more than 79 percent year to date.

