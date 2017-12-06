Al Franken schedules announcement for Thursday as calls for resignation grow louder

    ×

    Democratic senators call for Sen. Franken to resign   

    Sen. Al Franken plans to make an "announcement" Thursday as his Democratic colleagues urge him to resign.

    Franken's office announced the event on Wednesday but did not immediately give any more details. Thursday's announcement will follow the latest in a string of sexual misconduct allegations against the Minnesota Democrat, which surfaced Wednesday.

    Earlier Wednesday, Politico reported that a former Democratic congressional aide is accusing the Minnesota Democrat of forcibly trying to kiss her 11 years ago. In a statement before the calls for his resignation started, Franken denied the accusation.

    In a flurry of statements Wednesday, more than 20 Democratic senators called for Franken to step down. Female Democratic senators, including Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Claire McCaskill of Missouri, started the avalanche of calls for Franken to leave the Senate.

    Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez also tweeted that Franken should step down.

    Franken, 66, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer, is serving his second term in the Senate.

    Franken is among multiple members of Congress who have faced harassment accusations recently. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., stepped down Tuesday after more than 50 years in Congress following former staffers' allegations of misconduct.

    The push for Franken's resignation also comes as ex-judge Roy Moore runs for Senate in Alabama amid allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his 30s, decades ago.

