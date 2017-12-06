    ×

    Politics

    Another woman accuses Al Franken of sex misconduct; senator denies it

    • Se. Al Franken vehemently denies the latest accusation against him — by a woman who says he tried to forcibly kiss her in 2006.
    • A Senate ethics investigation into Franken's behavior is already taking place.
    Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on several nominees on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.
    Bill Clark | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    A former Democratic congressional aide is accusing Sen. Al Franken of sexual misconduct — forcibly trying to kiss her 11 years ago, Politico reported Wednesday.

    In a statement, the Minnesota Democrat denied the latest accusation against him.

    The unidentifed former aide said the incident took place after a taping of Franken's radio show, before he was a senator, Politico said.

    "'It's my right as an entertainer,'" the woman says Franken told her after she avoided his kiss.

    In a statement, Franken said: "This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation."

    Franken is among multiple members of Congress who have faced harassment accusations recently amid a national reckoning over sexual misconduct. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., stepped down Tuesday after more than 50 years in Congress following former staffers' allegations of misconduct.

    Time magazine on Wednesday named "The Silence Breakers" — those who have come forward with their stories about being victims of pervasive sexual harassment — as 2017 Person of the Year.

