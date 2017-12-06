A former Democratic congressional aide is accusing Sen. Al Franken of sexual misconduct — forcibly trying to kiss her 11 years ago, Politico reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Minnesota Democrat denied the latest accusation against him.

The unidentifed former aide said the incident took place after a taping of Franken's radio show, before he was a senator, Politico said.

"'It's my right as an entertainer,'" the woman says Franken told her after she avoided his kiss.

In a statement, Franken said: "This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation."

Franken is among multiple members of Congress who have faced harassment accusations recently amid a national reckoning over sexual misconduct. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., stepped down Tuesday after more than 50 years in Congress following former staffers' allegations of misconduct.

Time magazine on Wednesday named "The Silence Breakers" — those who have come forward with their stories about being victims of pervasive sexual harassment — as 2017 Person of the Year.

Read the full Politico story here.