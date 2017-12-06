Cramer's lightning round: Ford is OK to buy for the first time in a while   

Ford Motor Company: "Even every dog has its day. With a 4.8, 5 percent yield and the possibility that they could be doing some pretty good stuff with autonomous, but not yet, I think that Ford – and this is the first time I've done this in a long time – is OK to buy."

Cadence Design Systems Inc.: "Hold it because boy, it's smoking. How about that smoke show chart? Cadence is a company that I learned about in the '90s and I'm sticking with. I like it."

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated: "That is one great company. Why don't I talk about that company more? It's got all the instrumentation you need. You've got a good stock there."

Carlisle Companies: "Two years ago, at a seminar I gave, I [said] that Carlisle should break up because it's got a whole bunch of companies under one roof. But you know what? It continues to work and churn higher. It is a great American industrial."

Shake Shack: "No. I'm a McDonald's guy, not just because I like [McDonald's CEO] Steve Easterbrook, because I also like [Shake Shack founder] Danny Meyer. But that stock is too expensive for me on a unit basis. I say hold off. It's had a nice run, though, on a short squeeze."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.: "Look, it's a defense stock. It goes up and down. It trades really badly, but I like the business very much and that's what matters."

BGC Partners Inc.: "[CEO Howard] Lutnick's put together a good company. What can I say? It's done very, very well. It's up 60 percent, and I see no signs of the stock slacking off, or Howard, for that matter."