Disney CEO Iger is likely to extend his term beyond 2019 if Fox deal happens

Disney CEO Bob Iger will likely remain at the company to oversee any potential merging of Disney and Twenty-First Century Fox assets, CNBC has learned.

The CEO would likely remain at Disney for two to three years after finalizing a deal, according to a source close to the situation.

CNBC's David Faber first reported in November Fox held talks to sell some, but not all, of its assets to Disney.

Sources confirmed this week the companies were close to finalizing terms of the deal.

The deal would include Fox's Nat Geo, Star, regional sports networks, movie studios and stakes in Sky and Hulu, among other properties.

It would not include Fox's news and business news divisions, broadcast network or Fox Sports.

Since taking the helm at Disney in 2005, Iger has overseen the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, which includes the "Star Wars" franchise. He has held several executive positions with the company during the last two decades.

Shares of Disney closed down 1.6 percent Wednesday.

Reporting by Julia Boorstin, writing by Sara Salinas.