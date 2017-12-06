Futures lower after S&P and Nasdaq notch three-day losing streak

President Trump is set to announce today that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move the embassy there, senior administration officials said. The officials said the embassy move could take "years." (CNBC)



* Why declaring Jerusalem as Israel's capital may upend peace in Middle East (USA Today)

Donald Trump Jr. asked a Russian lawyer at last year's Trump Tower meeting whether she had evidence of illegal donations to the Clinton Foundation, the lawyer told Senators, according to NBC News. Trump Jr. lost interest after she said she did not have dirt, the lawyer says.

The special counsel's office spent $3.2 million in its first four months probing ties between Trump's top advisors and Russia, according to the Department of Justice. The greatest expense was for the temporary reassignment of Justice Department employees. (CNBC)

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake posted a photo of a check from him for $100 made out to "Doug Jones for U.S. Senate," the Democrat running against Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special election. Flake wrote "Country over Party" in the memo line. (CNBC)



* Trump ally Bannon campaigns for Moore in Alabama (Reuters)

The Trump administration is proposing reversing an Obama-era restriction on tip-pooling in restaurants. The rule allows employers to combine servers' tips and share them with the back of the house employees who don't get tips. (Axios)

A plot to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, a U.K. news outlet reports. Police reportedly believe that the plan was to launch some sort of explosive device at May's residence and, in the ensuing chaos, attack and kill May.

Wind-driven fires tore through California communities this morning for the second time in two months. The fires, most damaging northwest of Los Angeles, left hundreds of homes feared lost and uprooted tens of thousands of people. (AP)

A U.S. B-1B bomber today joined large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises that North Korea has denounced. The drills come a week after North Korea said it had tested its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile. (Reuters)

United Parcel Service (UPS) said today some deliveries were being delayed because of a surge in holiday online shopping orders during the peak shipping period. (Reuters)

Most people would be better served using Samsung's newest phones rather than Apple's (AAPL) iPhone X, according to Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports scores the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 highest in its rankings. (CNBC)



* Apple's Cook optimistic that apps pulled in China will be back (Reuters)

In the latest Silicon Valley feud, Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google says it will block its video streaming application YouTube from two Amazon.com (AMZN) devices and criticized the online retailer for not selling Google hardware. (Reuters)