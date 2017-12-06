How Melinda Gates used computer science to help solve this major issue in tech

"Women did not create the barriers in tech and we cannot break them down all alone."

"Right now, a lot of diversity efforts focus on women getting into the so-called 'pipeline' but that pipeline isn't producing more than a trickle and has a lot of conditionals built in, a lot of 'if-then' statements, " Gates said.

In other words, Gates emphasized how women are bound to an impractical amount of constraints that don't allow them to successfully enter the tech world. She compared these constraints to a term in the JavaScript programming language called "conditional statements," which look like this when coded:

Examples Gates gave of those conditionals in women's' lives include:

If you get girls to take the right computer science and math classes in high school, then they'll succeed in their computer science classes in college.

If they pass intro, then they will start their second-year courses on time and graduate in four years

If they do that, then they can get their job in Silicon Valley.

But Gates pointed out that "not everyone is going to meet those conditions and many don't want to and there's no reason they have to in the first place." She proposed that society instead begin from the "premise that people get interested in computing in different ways, at different times in their lives and for very different reasons."

"Or to put it in coding terms, why not stop trying to get girls to meet the necessary conditions for each predetermined 'if-then' statement and why not start writing a series of for-loops," Gates said, introducing yet another JavaScript term.

JavaScript for-loops essentially repeats through a particular block of code a given number of times. Here is the example line of code Gates shared during her presentation:

These are the four steps Gates said she would like to see implemented with women as explained as for-loops:

Reach them early

For girls growing up, let's create plenty of pathways to explore tech inside and outside the classroom. Tech as a tool

For women who are already in college, let's make it clear that tech is a tool for solving real-world problems.

Combine computing

For women already majoring in some other field, let's offer programs that combine computing with the rest of their coursework and lead to the degrees in things like bioinformatics.

Not just four years

For women who discover their passion for tech at different times and different places, let's open up more pathways into the field.

"All of this comes down to the same point: For anyone and everyone who has talents and interest, there should be a way into tech," Gates said. "This is a transformative moment for women, men, tech and the future."

"Women did not create the barriers in tech and we cannot break them down all alone. Male allies are absolutely critical in this work and we'll need more of them. But we can lead the way."

