Here's how much grads earn 10 years after attending the best universities in America

After four years of rigorous academics, how are graduates from the best universities faring financially?

Using the U.S. Department of Education's College Scorecard, which provides the median earnings of federally aided students 10 years after enrolling, CNBC looked at the stats for the top 10 universities in America.

While MIT graduates end up earning the biggest paychecks, the average annual cost to attend is significantly higher than other top schools. The median Princeton graduate makes about $14,000 less than the median MIT grad a decade out of school, but they also paid, on average, about a third as much to attend. So Princeton could still be the better value.

For the list below, we included the average annual cost of each school, which the U.S. Department of Education defines as "the average annual net price for federal aid recipients, after aid from the school, state, or federal government. For public schools, this is only the average cost for in-state students."

America's top 10 universities are listed, below, in ascending order of median annual earnings.