NEW HOUSTON ROCKETS OWNER TILMAN FERTITTA IS PUTTING AMERICA’S SMALL BUSINESSES ON THE MAP ON CNBC’S ‘BILLION DOLLAR BUYER’

The Billionaire Hospitality Mogul is Back to Give SmallBusinesses the Chance to Be Part of His Empire

Premiering Wednesday, January 3 at 10PM ET/PT, SeasonThree Features Twelve New Entrepreneurs Looking for a Life Changing Order,Including 'The Bachelor's' Catherine and Sean Lowe

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS,N.J. — December 6, 2017 —CNBC today announced the twelve small businesses looking to strike a deal withTilman Fertitta, Chairman, CEO, and sole shareholder of Landry's, Inc. – andnow, the new owner of the Houston Rockets ─ on the new season of "BillionDollar Buyer." From restaurants to hotels and casinos ─ and now sportsarenas ─ Fertitta looks to small businesses to meet his customer's needs andone life-changing order for these entrepreneurs could mean the differencebetween success and failure. Season three of "Billion Dollar Buyer" premieres Wednesday, January 3 at 10pm ET/PT withseven all-new one–hour episodes, including a special update on some of thebusinesses featured in the past two seasons. Tilman revisits Liber & Co.,Bravado Spice, Kismet and more and decides whether or not to increase theoriginal order.

In each episode, Fertittawill spend time with two small businesses, sample their goods, get to knowtheir owners, and assess their compatibility with Landry's, Inc. He'll pointout flaws in their product and operations, share his expertise, and push forimprovements. In the end, he'll decide whether to place a transformativepurchase order with one of the companies, both, or neither.

On the Wednesday, January3rdseason premiere, Fertitta offers two small businesses an opportunity thatcould change their lives forever. First up is Autonomy Farms, who hope to endtheir recent string of bad luck by impressing Tilman with their organic beefand produce. Next up is Too Pretty, an athleisure company with a femaleempowerment message that packs a punch. If their products are a knockout,Tilman will help their business reach the next level. But if they fail, Tilmanwill put their bids out to pasture.

The new businessesfeatured in season three include (*alphabetical order; air dates to beannounced):

Autonomy Farms – Bakersfield, CA

BellaBreeze – Houston, TX

Eat Drink Host – Spring, TX

Hanley's Foods – Baton Rouge, LA

K&N Custom Granite – Houston, TX

LoweCo. – Dallas, TX

Mar-tea-na Tea Company – Houston, TX

Nino's Pasta – Northlake, IL

Pasturebird – Murrieta, CA

SOCIAL Sparkling Wine – Chicago, IL

Texas Mattress Makers – Houston, TX

Too Pretty – Santa Monica, CA

Fertitta oversees more than600 properties and over 60 leading restaurant, hotel, and entertainment brands,ranging from high-end properties like Mastro's and Morton's The Steakhouse, tosuch mainstream destinations as Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.,Saltgrass Steak House, and five Golden Nugget Casinos. With an annual supplyspend of $2 billion, his buying power is second to none. Now, he's personallyscouting the country for the most innovative new products America'sentrepreneurs have to offer – everything from food and drink for hisrestaurants and casinos, to furniture and bedding for his hotels.

Produced for CNBC by EndemolShine North America with David Tibballs and Robin Feinberg as executiveproducers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

