NFL agrees to contract extension with Commissioner Roger Goodell

The National Football League has agreed to give its commissioner, Roger Goodell, a contract extension.

The NFL's Compensation Committee informed all owners of the move in a memo obtained by CNBC Wednesday.

A "binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities," the memo said. The memo also cites "a nearly unanimous consensus among the ownership in favor of signing the contract extension now."

The Compensation Committee received unanimous authorization from the owners in May 2017 to execute the contract. Since then, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reportedly been working to derail the process.