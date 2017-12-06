Enrollment on the Obamacare marketplace HealthCare.gov hit 3.6 million, as the sign-up season on that federally-run exchange entered its final two weeks, officials said Wednesday.

A total of 823,180 people signed up last week for an insurance plan sold on HealthCare.gov, officials said. That was nearly 320,000 more people than had signed up during the prior week, a traditionally slow one due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

That exchange sells Obamacare coverage in the 39 states that do not operate their own marketplace, according to officials.

The pace of enrollment is expected to accelerate in coming days, with the approach of the Dec. 15 deadline for selecting a HealthCare.gov plan that goes into effect Jan. 1.

Most states not served by HealthCare.gov have open-enrollment deadlines later in December.

If people do not sign up for some form of health insurance by the end of December — such as an Obamacare plan, a job-based health plan, Medicare or Medicaid — they risk being subject to the tax penalty.

Most people have health insurance through a job, Medicare or Medicaid.

But the ACA authorized the creation of Obamacare exchanges to sell individual market insurance plans to people who do not have access to those other forms of coverage.

Many current and potential Obamacare customers have incomes that are low or moderate. As as result, they are eligible for discounts to their monthly insurance premiums.