Pilot, financial advisor among the jobs whose pay has risen the most

Late last month, a scheduling glitch allowed too many American Airlines' pilots to take vacation over the holidays, leaving thousands of flights in danger of cancellation. The airline then offered pilots 150 percent of hourly pay to work those dates, and the number of imperiled flights dropped to a few hundred.

The extra holiday pay comes in addition to a huge wage increase airline pilots, overall, have seen over the past five years. Financial website SmartAsset collected data on the average incomes for 815 occupations to find out how much wages have increased from 2012 to 2016. The average airline pilot's salary grew by a whopping $24,000 during that time frame.

Still, pilots didn't see the very highest jump in average pay. Here are the top 10 occupations for recent wage growth, from highest to lowest: