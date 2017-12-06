VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Pilot, financial advisor among the jobs whose pay has risen the most

Passenger at the O'Hare International Airport, Chicago.
Getty Images
Passenger at the O'Hare International Airport, Chicago.

Late last month, a scheduling glitch allowed too many American Airlines' pilots to take vacation over the holidays, leaving thousands of flights in danger of cancellation. The airline then offered pilots 150 percent of hourly pay to work those dates, and the number of imperiled flights dropped to a few hundred.

The extra holiday pay comes in addition to a huge wage increase airline pilots, overall, have seen over the past five years. Financial website SmartAsset collected data on the average incomes for 815 occupations to find out how much wages have increased from 2012 to 2016. The average airline pilot's salary grew by a whopping $24,000 during that time frame.

Still, pilots didn't see the very highest jump in average pay. Here are the top 10 occupations for recent wage growth, from highest to lowest:

Orthodontists

2012 average income: $186,320
2016 average income: $228,780
Total income growth: $42,460

Anesthesiologists

2012 average income: $232,830
2016 average income: $269,600
Total income growth: $36,770

Personal Financial Advisors

2012 average income: $90,820
2016 average income: $123,100
Total income growth: $32,280

High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it
High-paying jobs that make getting a graduate degree worth it   

Postsecondary Health Specialties Teachers

2012 average income: $100,370
2016 average income: $125,430
Total income growth: $25,060

Airline Pilots

2012 average income: $128,760
2016 average income: $152,770
Total income growth: $24,010

Psychiatrists

2012 average income: $177,520
2016 average income: $200,220
Total income growth: $22,700

Surgeons

2012 average income: $230,540
2016 average income: $252,910
Total income growth: $22,370

These high-paying jobs are now hiring
These in-demand jobs are now hiring   

Compensation and Benefits Managers

2012 average income: $105,920
2016 average income: $126,900
Total income growth: $20,980

Family and General Practitioners

2012 average income: $180,850
2016 average income: $200,810
Total income growth: $19,960

Genetic Counselors

2012 average income: $55,820
2016 average income: $74,960
Total income growth: $19,140

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: 5 ways you can travel for the holidays even if you have student loans

Robots are the real reason why jobs in America are disappearing
Robots are the real reason why jobs in America are disappearing   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...