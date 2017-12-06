Senate votes to start talks with the House on striking a tax deal

Senate Republicans voted Wednesday to go to a conference committee with the House to strike a deal on a plan to overhaul the American tax system.
The Senate moved to form a conference committee by a 51-47 vote. The House has already voted to form a conference committee.
The chambers will aim to nail down key differences between separate bills passed by the House and Senate. If the House and Senate agree on a joint tax bill, both chambers will need to pass it to send it to President Donald Trump's desk.
Republicans hope to approve a tax proposal by Christmas.