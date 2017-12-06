Tony Robbins’s worst investment lost him everything at age 25—here’s how to avoid the same mistake

Growing up with an abusive and financially unstable mother, Tony Robbins decided at a young age that he wanted to be rich someday.

"One day, I said, 'This is it: I am going to earn enough money so I can not only do what I want, but take care of anyone I want to,'" the motivational speaker told personal finance site Grow in 2016.

Robbins has turned that idea into a reality. The self-made millionaire is a founder of more than 12 businesses, a best-selling author and a successful life coach who has advised everyone from former president Bill Clinton to hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones.

But that doesn't mean Robbins didn't make mistakes along the way.