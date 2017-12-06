U.S. officials have confirmed that President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel in a speech later Wednesday.

The U.S. will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a decision that breaks with decades of Washington policy.

The decision has caused widespread anger, with most criticism coming from Arab leaders in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has called it a "flagrant provocation" while Turkish President Recep Erdogan described Jerusalem's current status as a "red line for Muslims."

Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a Trump pledge during his electoral campaign. In defense of the move, his administration said: "We view this as a recognition of reality."

Some see Trump's stance as a pandering to his domestic conservative base, but why is recognizing Jerusalem, and not Tel Aviv, as the Israeli capital viewed as potentially dangerous?