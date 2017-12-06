US futures point to lower open as market weakness worldwide weighs; data in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a negative open on Wednesday, as investors awaited fresh data while taking note of the declines seen in markets overseas.

In the previous session, U.S. equities finished in the red as the broader market failed to be boosted by an uptick in tech stocks. The S&P 500 also posted its first three-day losing streak since August.

Consequently, the negativity seen on Wall Street weighed on stocks in Asia, which finished trade lower Wednesday. Europe stocks, meanwhile, were posting losses in early trade too.

Looking to today's session, on the data front, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP National Employment report at 8:15 a.m. ET, and productivity and costs data at 8:30 a.m. ET. The figures come two days before the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for November, due out on Friday.

Switching focus to corporate earnings, Brown-Forman, H&R Block, American Eagle Outfitters, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica and Okta are all expected to publish their latest financial figures.