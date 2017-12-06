Watch: President Donald Trump delivers remarks on US policy in Israel

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00PM, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to announce that the United States will formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump is also expected to announce plans to build a new American embassy in Jerusalem. The current U.S. embassy is located in Tel Aviv.

Jerusalem has long been a divided city, with West Jerusalem serving as the seat of Israel's government.

Palestinians, however, consider East Jerusalem as the rightful capital of any future Palestinian state.

Trump's decision has already angered leaders across the Middle East, who warned the president that his decision would effectively doom any future peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, and could further destabilize the entire Middle East.