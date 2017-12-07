Here’s how many recent grads regret paying for college

Here are some common money choices twenty-somethings wish they hadn't made: Taking an Uber home from the bar instead of the subway. Not getting MealPal because it's more expensive than packing your lunch but then never managing to pack lunch. Letting your friends convince you should drink at least two $5 Kombuchas a week.

Now, it turns out, a sizable number of Americans have a much more significant regret: paying for college. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, that was the biggest financial regret of 8 percent of the 5,000 respondents, and 15 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 24.

Of the seven answers the participants could select, paying for college was the fifth most popular. For millennials, it was third, falling behind only "Not saving enough money" and "Spending money on non-essentials."