These are Apple's favorite iPhone and iPad apps of the year -- and they're pretty amazing

Calm, as its name implies, tries to help you relax. You open to a serene lake with birds chirping and can then choose any number of free exercises to help with anxiety, mindfulness, sleep and more. I like the breathing exercise that walks you through deep breathing, in and out, and the calming chimes it played as I followed along. I'm not sure I'm in for the $59.99 yearly fee for every feature, but I'm ok starting with the free "21 days of calm" program -- it promises to help me focus on mindfulness to help fight anxiety.

Calm is free app with in-app purchases ranging from $9.99 to $59.99 for access to various subscriptions and premium exercises.