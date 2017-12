On the data front, jobless claims are expected to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Quarterly Services Survey data at 10 a.m. ET. Consumer credit is expected to be released later on in the day, at 3 p.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is expected to announce the size of two separate bills auctions, two individual notes auctions and a bonds auction.

While new economic releases are expected to shake up sentiment Thursday, politics is also expected to keep investors on edge.

President Donald Trump and his administration announced Wednesday that the U.S. recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said that the American embassy would be moved there, even though officials recently said the relocation could take "years".

The announcement was met with condemnation worldwide, from Arabs and Muslims in the Middle East, to the United Nations and European Union; with the latter two institutions both voicing fears about what ramifications the decision would have on the peace-making process between Israel and Palestine.