After bitcoin's dramatic rise, here's where experts see cryptocurrencies heading

The cryptocurrency market has had a banner year thanks to the meteoric rise in bitcoin prices and the huge popularity of initial coin offerings as a new way of fundraising.

Many people are buying into new digital tokens with the assumption that those virtual currencies will appreciate over time at levels similar to bitcoin, or its rival ether. And while price action has hardly been staid this year, market watchers told CNBC they expect more dramatic movements in the cryptocurrency market in 2018.

Those developments could include a spike in funds being raised through ICOs, clearer guidelines and crackdowns from regulators and the mainstream acceptance of bitcoin, they said.