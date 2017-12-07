Hey, bitcoin millionaire: Give away your fortune for a tax break

Now that bitcoin is surging past $16,000, it might be time to give it to charity.

It's no secret that the IRS has kept an eye on the wildly popular cryptocurrency, ruling that bitcoin and others like it are considered property for tax purposes. This means that if you cash out, you're likely on the hook to report capital gains to the Tax Man – and those gains can be substantial, particularly if you bought bitcoin back in 2010 when one unit was worth less than a dollar.

There's a solution to that: Give your cryptocurrency to charity via your donor advised fund – an account that you can fund with highly appreciated assets and use for making grants to charities -- instead of cashing out.