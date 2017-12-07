A brand-new Los Angeles high-rise called Ten Thousand offers ultra-luxe amenities including access to a chauffeured Rolls-Royce, Botox rooms and a robot butler.
The Century City skyscraper also houses L.A.'s most expensive apartment rental. The fully furnished unit hit the market earlier this year for a record-breaking $65,000 per month. In November, it leased for $59,000 unfurnished.
The high-priced penthouse at 10000 Santa Monica Boulevard was recently featured in an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."
If you are single and living in Los Angeles, "here's where you want to be," says listing agent and Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing L.A." star James Harris.
The penthouse unfolds over 4,000 square feet, including three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lower level optimizes California indoor-outdoor living with 16-foot-high, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and two expansive patios. On the upper level is a private rooftop terrace with spectacular views from downtown L.A. and the Hollywood Hills, to the Pacific Ocean.
Developer Crescent Heights built Ten Thousand to be America's most technologically-advanced residential high-rise. As a result, the entire building is decked out with cutting-edge electronics.
"Technology is a central theme at all of our properties," says Jennifer Monir of Crescent Heights. "Here at Ten Thousand, we've incorporated some really innovative pieces."
The high-tech experience begins the moment you move in.
"Every resident downloads a proprietary app that allows you to call your car from valet, or pay your rent, or communicate with the staff anywhere in the building," says Monir.
The building's most futuristic feature is its robot butler named Charley, which has been programmed to navigate elevators and hallways in order to serve residents.
"If you fancy a bottle of champagne, or a pack of Cheetos, or a couple bottles of water, Charley will come directly from the lobby into your apartment and deliver your every need," says Harris.
Ten Thousand also includes both an indoor pool and an outdoor pool, as well as a "Wellness Room," in which residents can receive a variety of treatments.
"Perhaps a massage," says Harris, "Or for what people most commonly use in Los Angeles: Botox."
The building also comes with an exclusive Rolls-Royce Phantom, which is available to give residents a ride to the airport or to take them shopping in Beverly Hills.
"Secret Lives of the Super Rich," is available on demand on CNBC.
