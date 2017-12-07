A brand-new Los Angeles high-rise called Ten Thousand offers ultra-luxe amenities including access to a chauffeured Rolls-Royce, Botox rooms and a robot butler.

The Century City skyscraper also houses L.A.'s most expensive apartment rental. The fully furnished unit hit the market earlier this year for a record-breaking $65,000 per month. In November, it leased for $59,000 unfurnished.

The high-priced penthouse at 10000 Santa Monica Boulevard was recently featured in an episode of CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."