President Donald Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday, triggering immediate condemnation and concern from leaders in the Middle East and around the world. In a statement from the White House, the president defended his decision as "nothing more or less than a recognition of reality."

Jerusalem's status has been contested for a millennia, its Old City home to religious sites of Muslims, Christians and Jews. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim the city as their spiritual capital, and these tensions have helped fuel the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Between "dangerous repercussions," a "red line" and a "declaration of war," international leaders' reactions reveal a consensus that the move will only make things in an already volatile region worse.