San Francisco rent is so high that some lawyers commute in on a $3 million jet—and save

Houston and San Francisco are separated by two states, approximately 1,934 miles and about four-and-a-half hours in the air. Still, a Houston-based law firm thinks a long-haul commute is actually the frugal and practical choice.

That's because the cost of living in San Francisco is among the highest in the country. In San Francisco proper, according to a study from financial website Smart Asset, the cost of living is nearly 63 percent higher than the U.S. national average.

Real-estate site Zillow notes that the median rent for an apartment there is an astonishing $4,400 a month, and the median price for a home borders $1.2 million.

That's a lot more expensive than Houston. The median rent for an apartment there is just $1,500, Zillow finds, and the median price for a home is $324,900.

So when Patterson and Sheridan, a Houston-based law firm that deals in patents and intellectual property, decided to expand its reach into the Silicon Valley market, it decided to keep its staff where they were.