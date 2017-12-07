LinkedIn report shows a 26% rise in November hiring

U.S. employers hired more people in November than last year, but fewer than in October of this year, according to the LinkedIn Workforce Report.

Hiring across the U.S. was 26 percent higher last month than a year earlier, the data showed. The seasonally adjusted hiring figure was 2.2 percent lower than in October. Still, hiring has stayed consistently strong this year, LinkedIn says. Year to date, U.S. hiring has been 10.4 percent higher in 2017 than in 2016.

The sectors with the biggest year-over-year increases were oil and energy, up 30 percent, manufacturing and industrial, 15.7percent higher, and aerospace, automotive and transportation, which is up 13.7 percent. The industries with the least growth in 2017 were media and communications, health care and pharmaceuticals and telecommunications.

LinkedIn's report is compiled from its 143 million user profiles in the U.S., 20,000 company profiles and 3 million monthly job postings.

The Labor Department will release its closely watched monthly employment data on Friday. On Wednesday, ADP and Moody's Analytics said private payrolls increased by 190,000 in November, ahead of analyst expectations but less than the 235,000 in October.